Brokerages Expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. AON posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. UBS Group increased their target price on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

Shares of AON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average of $182.65. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $198.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $423,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,130,000 after acquiring an additional 275,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,761,000 after buying an additional 632,726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,498,000 after buying an additional 1,017,180 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in AON by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after buying an additional 531,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,185,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,893,000 after buying an additional 448,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

