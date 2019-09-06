Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $10.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.86 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $43.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.39 billion to $43.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.04 billion to $47.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

AXP stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 140.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

