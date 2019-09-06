Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.14% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,575.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,735.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,409. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup set a $36.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

