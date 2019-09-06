Brian Poulliot Sells 10,000 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $261,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,167. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 102.69%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $144,291,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $53,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 161.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,604 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.