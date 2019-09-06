Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 173442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40.

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

