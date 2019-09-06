Brett Staffieri Sells 23,341 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $241,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.38. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $90,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRT shares. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

