Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. Brady also updated its FY guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brady and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of BRC traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. 37,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,541. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

In related news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $362,378.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $138,457.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $1,720,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

