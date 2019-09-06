Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) CFO Steven M. Gaven Acquires 3,800 Shares

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) CFO Steven M. Gaven bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,168.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BPFH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 298,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $81.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

