Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 14,874 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $476,562.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00.
NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,088. The company has a market capitalization of $871.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.