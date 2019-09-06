Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 14,874 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $476,562.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 14th, James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,088. The company has a market capitalization of $871.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

