Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd (CVE:BXR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 204000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

About Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Cambodia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Mazama copper deposit located in Okanogan County, Washington State; and the Castel copper project located near Princeton, British Columbia.

