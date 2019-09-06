Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Purchases 45,000 Shares

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $393,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 72,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $611,280.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 49,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $396,900.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Blackstone Group Inc bought 60,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $504,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 100,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $837,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 77,743 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $606,395.40.

On Friday, August 16th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 46,500 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $371,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 79,368 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76.

On Monday, August 12th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $794,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 64,708 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $506,016.56.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,332. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 425,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.