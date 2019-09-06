BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Howard Levkowitz Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 235,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,250. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 153.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 217,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,936 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $8,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
