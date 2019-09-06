BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Howard Levkowitz Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 235,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,250. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 153.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 217,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,936 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $8,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

