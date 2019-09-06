Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Up 12.5%

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 133,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 646,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.67.

Black Iron Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.