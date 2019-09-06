Bitrue Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and $1.60 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.04383899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

