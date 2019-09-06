Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0015

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Birdchain has a market cap of $223,886.00 and approximately $12,948.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last week, Birdchain has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00213906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.01257886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00085689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,983,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

