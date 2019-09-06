Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given a $89.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) received a $89.00 target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. 563,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.22 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $900,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $2,174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.