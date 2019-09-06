Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Bilibili stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.84. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,500,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 8,090,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,632,000 after buying an additional 4,638,232 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,101,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after buying an additional 2,350,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 448,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 4,081,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after buying an additional 1,469,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

