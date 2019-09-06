Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHLB. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,968. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $43.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $310,091.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

