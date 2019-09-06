Beazley (LON:BEZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 635 ($8.30).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 629 ($8.22) to GBX 616 ($8.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 651 ($8.51) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 622.75 ($8.14).

BEZ opened at GBX 588.50 ($7.69) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 573.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.72. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 13.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox purchased 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

