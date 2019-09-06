BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Major Shareholder Guerrero Eugenia Aflague Leon Purchases 1,961 Shares

BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) major shareholder Guerrero Eugenia Aflague Leon acquired 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guerrero Eugenia Aflague Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Guerrero Eugenia Aflague Leon acquired 1,213 shares of BayCom stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,130.00.

Shares of BKGMF stock remained flat at $$10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday.

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

