Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) Shares Up 9.5%

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), 2,554,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

About Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC)

Bardoc Gold Limited engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and manganese deposits. The company holds interest in the Aphrodite gold project, which consists of five contiguous mining leases located in the Eastern goldfields of Western Australia.

