Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,415,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,010,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

