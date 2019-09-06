Bank of America Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €52.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.41 ($59.78).

VNA stock opened at €43.31 ($50.36) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 52-week high of €48.93 ($56.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

