Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 424.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 101,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,017,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,019,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

NYSE BXS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.93. 2,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,910. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

