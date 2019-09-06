Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Position Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.23% of Balchem worth $39,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 180.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. 5,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other Balchem news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Mason bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,220.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

