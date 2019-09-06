B3Coin Market Capitalization Tops $409,754.00 (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, B3Coin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. B3Coin has a total market capitalization of $409,754.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00760408 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002869 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001336 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000324 BTC.

B3Coin Coin Profile

B3Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 752,586,513 coins. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

