Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) CEO D. Clay Bretches Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AXLA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,058. The company has a current ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 17.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axcella Health Inc has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,628,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,442,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

AXLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

