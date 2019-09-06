Avesoro Resources’ (ASO) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASO. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avesoro Resources to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Avesoro Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 28.27 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.70 ($2.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

