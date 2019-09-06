Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,463 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total transaction of $482,936.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,707.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,200 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

