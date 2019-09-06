AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin Sells 2,500 Shares

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William M. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $522,675.00.

AVB stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.52. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $216.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

