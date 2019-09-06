Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,775,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,689% from the previous session’s volume of 162,339 shares.The stock last traded at $11.93 and had previously closed at $9.80.

Several brokerages have commented on AUTL. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $393.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 120.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 645,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 121.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 282,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.