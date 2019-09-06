Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 945,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $170,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 120.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 645,879 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 126.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 53,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

