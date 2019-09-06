August Daniel Schieler Sells 3,298 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director August Daniel Schieler sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total transaction of C$69,523.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,412.76.

TSE SW traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,435. The firm has a market cap of $516.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.31. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.36 and a 52 week high of C$29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

