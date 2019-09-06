August Daniel Schieler Sells 3,298 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director August Daniel Schieler sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total transaction of C$69,523.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,412.76.
TSE SW traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,435. The firm has a market cap of $516.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.31. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.36 and a 52 week high of C$29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.
About Sierra Wireless
