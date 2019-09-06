AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,636,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,374,820. The company has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

