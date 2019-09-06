Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches Market Cap of $699,620.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $699,620.00 and approximately $1,838.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.01268946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00084461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,223,155 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

