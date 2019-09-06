Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

