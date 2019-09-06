ATC Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,343.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $45,343.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00627889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018318 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,166,572 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.