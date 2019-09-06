At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 4,105,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.45 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $556,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in At Home Group by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in At Home Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in At Home Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

