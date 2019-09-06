Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.78, approximately 139,983 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 266,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. ValuEngine lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Asure Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Asure Software Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 9.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 69.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.