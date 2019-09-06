Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,254 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $125.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,618. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

