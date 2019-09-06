Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Acquires $114,833.08 in Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $114,833.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:AC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.42. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

