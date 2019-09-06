Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) received a $10.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Aspen Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.42.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

