ARQ Group (ASX:ARQ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.53 ($0.38) and last traded at A$0.54 ($0.38), approximately 153,323 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.54 ($0.38).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 million and a P/E ratio of -178.33.

In other news, insider Larry Bloch sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.99), for a total transaction of A$910,000.00 ($645,390.07).

ARQ Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital solutions worldwide. It operates through SMB Solutions and Enterprise segments. The SMB Solutions segment provides domain name registrations and renewals, Website and email hosting, and analysis, as well as Website development services.

