Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AT1. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.64 ($10.04).

AT1 stock opened at €7.20 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.42. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.98 ($8.12) and a 12 month high of €7.95 ($9.24). The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

