Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Laidlaw Analysts

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) has been given a $15.00 price objective by analysts at Laidlaw in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laidlaw’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARDS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 130.22%. Research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.