Argentum Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $29,964.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,226,225 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

