Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Raised by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 656.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 109.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,425 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,125 shares of company stock worth $331,934. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,599. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

