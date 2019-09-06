Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 14.3%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 651,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 591,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

