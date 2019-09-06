Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will report $614.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $648.30 million. Arch Coal reported sales of $633.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $116.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

ARCH stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. 15,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,925. Arch Coal has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

