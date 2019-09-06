Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.90.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

